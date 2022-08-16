(Image) Liverpool fan spotted wearing Manchester United sliders in Anfield during match against Crystal Palace

Liverpool have some of the most fanatic and loyal supporters in the world and that’s why it can be so hard to come across tickets to a home game at Anfield.

During our most recent match against Crystal Palace, one fan shared an image of the person sat next to them and it’s fair to say that their footwear was very surprising.

Thanks to Twitter user @Louisb171, the man in the picture can be seen to be wearing Manchester United sliders whilst sat amongst our supporters inside the stadium.

Due to the difficulty to attain tickets, it seems fair to assume that this may have been a person who had paid a lot of money to attend the match by purchasing it through a site where the prices are dramatically hiked.

There’s no rule that you have to be a fan of Jurgen Klopp’s team in order to enter the stadium and if someone is in Merseyside, is a big fan of football and has the money to purchase a ticket – then why shouldn’t they be able to do this?

The real issue is how tickets are finding non-supporters of our club, as it’s so hard for genuine fans to purchase them.

You’re a brave person to wear apparel of the side from Old Trafford inside our ground and it’s fair to say that it won’t be something that is repeated if the person pictured sees the backlash they have received.

Everyone is welcome at Anfield but we should at least be drawing the line at Liverpool supporters, if that’s too discriminatory then the line should be wearing anything of a rival team.

You can view the image via @Louisb171 on Twitter:

My mate goes the game last night and sends me this….. his words were "Lads I knew it was gonna be a bad night when a Malaysian fella sat next to us with Man Utd flip flops on"

'THiS iS aNfieLD' 🤭🫣🥴 #LIVCRY #EFC pic.twitter.com/n6GPAKRus2 — Louis (@Louisb171) August 16, 2022

