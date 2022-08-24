‘Yes Tyler Morton really did…’ – Blackburn Rovers send message to Liverpool fans after using loan star in new position

Liverpool are in the midst of somewhat of a midfield injury crisis and the possibility of having Tyler Morton back at the club, could be an idea that becomes increasingly tempting.

The Wirral-born midfielder is currently on loan with Blackburn Rovers and his new club sent a message to our supporters, following the 19-year-old’s performance against Bradford City.

The Lancashire-based club Tweeted: ‘To the @LFC fans asking, yes Tyler Morton really did play centre-back tonight… he was boss 😎’.

It may come as a surprise to many of our supporters to see that the teenager who made nine appearances in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield last season, was deployed at centre-back.

This will certainly benefit the youngster in the long-term and will add another string to his already well established bow of talents.

Whether our coaches will be happy to see him played there is unknown but if the academy graduate continues to shine in the new position, there shouldn’t be too much harm in him doing so.

It does add some insult to injury that his new club have enough options in the middle they have had to put him elsewhere, whilst we struggle to get a midfield together.

Regardless of this though, we can only hope this benfits his development.

You can view the Tweet about Morton via @Rovers on Twitter:

