Seedorf likens Liverpool star to Karim Benzema and tips him to shine this season ‘despite the arrival of Nunez’

Clarence Seedorf has compared Bobby Firmino to Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and believes the Brazil international should be one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet.

Our No. 9’s starting spot for Liverpool appeared to be under threat this season following the summer arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica but after the Uruguayan was shown a red card on his home debut, Firmino seized his opportunity.

The former Hoffenheim forward has six goal contributions already this season including a hat-trick of assists and two goals during Liverpool’s 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at the end of August.

This has led four-time Champions League winner Seedorf to admit his admiration for the 30-year-old.

“I would always put Firmino in [the starting XI],” Seedorf told Prime Video via talkSPORT.

“In recent years Liverpool did well because he is a bit like Benzema at Real Madrid, he knows how to play a little deeper and goes on the wings. He is a number nine who knows what is needed for the team and Klopp will bet a lot on him again this season, despite the arrival of Nunez.”

Firmino was one of many Liverpool stars that threw in a lacklustre performance against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night and it would’ve been interesting to see whether Klopp opted to stick with the Brazilian for the visit of Wolves on Saturday.

That game has now been postponed following the death of The Queen and next weekend’s fixtures are also in doubt.

We do face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in our second game of the UCL group stage, however, and you’d expect to see the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip return to the starting XI now that they’re back fit.

Firmino has been one of are most important players during the Klopp era but there is a feeling that he no longer provides as much as he once did.

He has the ability to control games and wreak havoc amongst opposition defences with his tendency to drop deep and receive the ball on the half turn but with Klopp splashing £64m on Nunez in the summer, he’s bound to get the nod over Firmino in a number of games this season.

Bobby’s contract is set to expire next year and it will be interesting to see whether the club are willing to offer him a new deal.

