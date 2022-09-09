Premier League games postponed following the death of The Queen

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures have been postponed following the death of The Queen.

Liverpool were set to host Wolves at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking for a huge reaction after Wednesday’s embarrassing 4-1 Champions League defeat to Napoli in Italy.

The country is in a state of mourning after the passing of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday and the Premier League released the following statement earlier today:

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

“Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

This is aligned with the approach that The FA and EFL will take with their competitions this weekend.

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

The decision to postpone matches in both the English top flight and the EFL will certainly split opinion and with the fixture schedule already packed with the Qatar World Cup on the horizon across November and December, the next available slot to rearrange these fixtures is expected to be mid-January.

There are also reports that next weekend’s round of fixtures may be postponed in order to respect the Queen’s funeral.

That’s according to journalist Richard Buxton who posted the following update on his Twitter account:

Next Saturday’s top flight fixtures also expected to be postponed in line with the Queen’s state funeral. Next available date to play any deferred matches is January 17/18, 2023 — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) September 9, 2022

Liverpool are set to welcome Amsterdam to Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League and at the moment it looks as if that clash will go ahead as normal due to that being a UEFA competition.

