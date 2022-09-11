Merson shocked by Liverpool transfer decision & admits worry for three-goal Red’s form

Sadio Mane’s exit from Liverpool continues to perplex Paul Merson long after a deal was agreed between the Merseysiders and Bayern Munich for the winger-turned-striker’s services.

It’s left several other commentators a little worried about the quality the club has lost in the forward line, whilst perhaps also having the side-effect of exposing the Senegalese international’s former teammate Mo Salah’s – who has amassed three goals in eight appearances (across all competitions) so far – struggles of late in 2022/23.

“Mohamed Salah is still Liverpool’s main man, but I’m worried about his form a little bit,” the former Arsenal man wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“Sadio Mane and Salah always played well alongside each other and pushed each on, they were like Starsky and Hutch! Mane’s sale was one of the worst I’ve seen in recent years, I’ll never get tired of saying this.

“As for Liverpool’s front three, with all of them fit, I think Diogo Jota should start up front at the moment with Salah and Luis Diaz either side of him.”

The notion that Jurgen Klopp’s men are suffering thanks in no small part to the departure of the ex-Southampton man is a popular one amongst a handful of pundits, though most certainly fails to take into account the range of concerns plaguing the FA Cup holders this term.

We can absolutely accept that the loss of one of the globe’s top attacking talents would hurt any side in world football – let alone one already stacked with world-class forwards, as is the case with Liverpool at this point in time.

What Merson perhaps hasn’t taken into account is the reality that our No.10’s head and heart were already set on a move away from Merseyside long before the summer window, regardless of where his search for a new challenge may have taken him had the Bavarians not gladly stepped in.

Mane will always be welcome back at Anfield thanks to the myriad achievements he secured in the famous red shirt but we won’t burden the Bayern man with our struggles this year.

