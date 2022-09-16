Neil Jones drops interesting Liverpool transfer claim on midfield target Guardiola says is ‘exceptional’

It’s a well-established fact that Jude Bellingham is a more than respected midfielder across Europe’s top heavyweight outfits with Pep Guardiola describing the player as ‘exceptional’ following his Champions League display against Manchester City.

According to Neil Jones of Goal, speaking to Redmen TV: “Liverpool want Jude Bellingham. The educated thing is that he leaves Dortmund next summer. Almost 100%. That was sort of made clear that he’s not going anywhere this year.”

It goes without saying, of course, that will be a handful of obstacles in the way of a potential move, not least of all including the £86m plus price-tag Borussia Dortmund are considered likely to slap on their prize asset next summer.

“I think he’s going to come to the Premier League,” the reporter added. “Me personally? I think Liverpool have got a chance but I think the rivals are the traditional rivals.”

Whilst Jones’ comments are far from guaranteeing that the Englishman will be filing out in the middle of the park next term in the famous red shirt of Liverpool, it’s comforting to know that the Reds are expected to throw their weight around next year and have a potentially decent chance of beating away any challengers.

READ MORE: Journalist shares ‘small obstacle’ to Liverpool’s Bellingham move – recent history suggests it shouldn’t bother Reds

We’re a shadow of the side that challenged for a quadruple last term, though that’s a reality we could see quickly changing after the international break, by which point postponements will have helped the club welcome back injured men and work on the kinks currently troubling us.

The question remains for Bellingham as to the kind of outfit he’d like to join; the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid have the funds to blow us out of the water when it comes to wages but there’s an attraction to life at Anfield that can supersede any kind of financial reward.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?