Potential Jude Bellingham alternative & Liverpool target responds to interest – report

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly aware of the growing interest in him, though is in no hurry to leave Benfica amid links to Liverpool.

This comes courtesy of a report from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), with the Merseysiders allegedly considering a move for the 21-year-old in the ‘short or medium term’.

The Reds are said to have Jude Bellingham at the top of their summer transfer wishlist, though intense interest in the Englishman could yet force Jurgen Klopp’s men in an alternative direction.

A release clause of £107.8m does represent a similarly significant obstacle, albeit a step down from the £131.6m price-tag Borussia Dortmund are said to have slapped on their prize prodigy’s back.

As a box-to-box midfielder with superb defensive traits – most notably a willingness to slot into the backline when defenders are dragged out of position – and a remarkable passing range, Fernandez stands out as an exciting all-rounder for the Primeira Liga-based side.

The preference for Liverpool will no doubt remain a move for Bellingham, though it seems the latter of the two would hardly represent a poor second-choice should we fail to convince the England international to select Klopp’s project.

