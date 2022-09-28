Fabrizio Romano thinks ‘Liverpool will be linked with 20-30 midfielders’ this summer as latest name makes headlines

Liverpool’s summer pursuit of a new midfielder will dominate many column inches in the coming year and Fabrizio Romano has given his insight on the latest name, to be added to the mix.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: “We’ve heard a lot about Jude Bellingham, and now Enzo Fernandez is making headlines! Honestly, I think Liverpool will be linked with 20-30 midfielders in the next months as it’s public knowledge that they’re looking for a top midfielder in 2023.

“As for Enzo Fernandez, he has just arrived at Benfica, he’s focused on Benfica and on the World Cup – no one close to him wants to speak about a potential transfer now. Let’s see in the summer!”.

The 21-year-old only signed for Benfica this season, so it does seem very premature to already be linking him with a move away from the Portuguese club.

With one goal and no assists in his first seven league appearances, we’ll have to wait and see what the Argentine midfielder can do in his maiden campaign in Europe.

As the transfer guru said though, we’re set to be linked with so many different players in the coming months and it’s hard to know which headlines can and can’t be believed.

There’s no doubting that the man that most of our supporters want to see sign for the club is Jude Bellingham and he will be the player that will dominate most of the speculation.

In the meantime though, there will be agents, clubs and players trying to link as many others as possible to Anfield – in a bid to raise the profile of certain individuals.

Another name in the hat and it’s safe to assume that it won’t be the last.

