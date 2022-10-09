(Images) Side-by-side view of controversial penalty calls suggest VAR cost Liverpool in Arsenal defeat

Liverpool’s latest league defeat will have left Jurgen Klopp with yet more questions and, frustratingly, less answers as a calamitous defensive display left the Reds mulling over a stark change in fortunes from the prior campaign.

Two contentious calls from Michael Oliver should inspire some sympathy for the German’s men, however, after Michael Oliver handed out a soft penalty for the hosts whilst VAR ignored an apparent handball from Gabriel.

Images shared by @TEAMtalk show contact from Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus to be near minimal whilst the striker’s Gunners teammate clearly has his arm up in an unnatural position after Diogo Jota strikes the ball.

We shouldn’t feel too devastated about Mikel Arteta’s men taking the lion’s share of the points, though some fairer decision-making from the official on the pitch – and better observations from those at Stockley Park – would have surely yielded a less painful result for the visitors.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of TEAMtalk’s Twitter account: