Richard Keys says Klopp could drop ‘sulking’ LFC star for Man City

Richard Keys suggested that Jurgen Klopp could drop Mo Salah for Manchester City’s Anfield visit at the weekend.

The beIN Sports journalist accused the Egyptian King of ‘sulking’ during the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.

“It’s deeper than a sulking Salah being way off the mark. He couldn’t kick a steady arse right now. Why? I could understand a slow start if he’d got better. But he hasn’t,” the sports presenter wrote on his blog.

“And we haven’t seen anything from him since the African Cup of Nations. Nothing.

“Klopp took him off Sunday – I wonder if he’ll consider not starting him in the next league game.”

The result leaves the Merseysiders languishing in 10th ahead of a crunch meeting with the Sky Blues.

It’s perhaps a bit of an unfair claim made about our No.11 whom Klopp felt was ‘unbelievable‘ (at least as far as defensive contributions were concerned) on the day.

There are genuine concerns about the former Chelsea hitman’s goal rate of late, though it’s worth pointing out that he has taken on a more creative role in light of Darwin Nunez’s arrival.

By his own standards, of course, it’s clear that Salah has yet to hit the dizzying heights of his form in the 2021/22 campaign – particularly in the first-half of the season.

We’ve absolutely no doubt that the Egyptian international, along with the rest of our underperforming talents, will get back to their best soon enough regardless.

