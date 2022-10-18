(Video) 16 games, 9 goals, 5 assists – Mo Salah’s historic highlights against Man City

We all know that Mo Salah is a phenomenal footballer and his consistent performances against all kinds of teams show this, with one supporter compiling his best moments against Manchester City to illustrate how he so often terrorises their defences.

The fact that the two teams the Egyptian King has scored the most goals against are both Manchester clubs shows that he loves a big occasion, with his most recent goal being an emphatic winner against Pep Guardiola’s side.

In all, the 30-year-old has nine goals and five assists in 16 games against the team from the Etihad (more appearances than he’s made against any other opponent for the Reds) and has scored against them in three different competitions.

This clip shows how brilliant our ace marksman is against an outfit that has widely been revered as the best in world football throughout the period he has been starring against them.

You can watch Salah's historic highlights against Manchester City via @aLFCcomps on Twitter:

Mohamed Salah – City’s Worst Nightmare pic.twitter.com/ibSWla39ux — á (@aLFCcomps) October 17, 2022

