Two shots on target, four passes: £34m Liverpool star was horrifically poor against Nottingham Forest – opinion

A number of Liverpool players will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror after an appalling team performance (excluding perhaps Alisson Becker, James Milner and Harvey Elliott) in the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Mo Salah’s stats of only two shots on target and four passes made (courtesy of stats from Sofascore) were certainly far from what we’d expect of the £34m Roma signing who struggled to impact the game in a meaningful way.

The Merseysiders’ latest defeat leaves them toiling in seventh spot after squandering an opportunity to close the gap to the top four spots.

It could be argued that the service was far from forthcoming for the Egyptian King who, alongside Bobby Firmino, was kept isolated higher up the pitch.

Still, barring one clear goalscoring opportunity, where the afternoon sun caused our No.11 to fumble his attempt on goal after some poor defending from the hosts, Salah had a far from memorable game.

We can appreciate that having the likes of Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara available (excusing our other notable injuries in the squad) could have been the difference-maker against Steve Cooper’s low block but it’s disappointing to see key men in the first-XI suffering.

