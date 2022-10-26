(Video) Klopp on why Nunez was behind the decision to convert to diamond against Ajax

Jurgen Klopp and the 4-3-3 felt like an unbreakable bond but, after a dabble with a 4-4-2, the boss moved to a diamond against Ajax and he explained the motives behind that decision after our win.

Speaking with BT Sport, the 55-year-old said: “We obviously changed system again a little bit, we had to and we thought it made sense. It’s more of a diamond than a 4-3-3 and again that’s new for the boys, we didn’t want to have Darwin constantly on the wing we wanted him more central and that’s why we set up a little differently”.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker has one word to describe Mo Salah’s latest stunning UCL goal

Darwin Nunez is obviously being preferred to operate from the centre of the pitch and now that he has four goals in his last four starts, who’s to say he should be moved from the middle.

It’s good to see that we have a few more different plans up our collective sleeve and now we can look forward to perhaps showcasing it again, in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

You can watch the video of Klopp on the new system (from 1:15) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"It was a really good game" "We played with a lot of heart today" Jurgen Klopp beaming with pride after an important win for his Liverpool side 💪#UCL | 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/rcuh9ONXkt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!