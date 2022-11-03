Liverpool have ‘started the groundwork’ and are ‘pushing hard’ in attempts to sign 23-year-old PL star – report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign West Ham star Declan Rice at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have experienced a dismal start to their Premier League campaign which has strengthened calls for the club to sign a new midfielder either in January or next summer.

Reds supporters were crying out for midfield reinforcements in the previous window but, in the end, fans had to settle for the signing of youngster Fabio Carvalho and deadline day loan signing Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The report, which comes courtesy of Talk Chelsea (via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter), claims that Liverpool ‘have already started the groundwork’ on a move for the 23-year-old.

READ MORE: (Image) One Liverpool star selected as Fabrizio Romano names his World Cup Dream Team

Rice has become recognised as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent seasons and is now a fully fledged England international.

The Hammers No. 41 will be one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet when the Three Lions head to Qatar for the World Cup later this month and there is bound to be serious interest in his signature at the end of the campaign.

The former Chelsea youth player rejected a whopping eight-year contract offer from his club earlier this year and his current deal expires in 2024.

It will take a serious amount of money to sign the Englishman with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United sniffing around but with us reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham aswell, it appears that the club must be willing to splash the cash in order to ensure we remain as competitive as possible both domestically and in Europe.

Both players won’t be short of interested parties and with the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara the wrong side of 30, reinforcements in the middle of the park are required.

Check @TheAnfieldTalk’s tweet out below via Twitter:

(🟢) NEW: Liverpool are going to be pushing hard to sign Declan Rice this summer and have already started the groundwork. [@siphillipssport] — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 3, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!