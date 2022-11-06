Liverpool team news confirmed: Injury boost on the bench amid three changes & tactical switchup

Another European win and the prospect of another turned corner for Liverpool Football Club awaits on the horizon ahead of the impending clash with Tottenham.

Recent history tells supporters not to hold out on hope of any kind of serious consistency being achieved before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, though there are signs that the Merseysiders are heading in the right direction.

The positive form of Darwin Nunez, not to mention a clear improvement from Fabinho midweek against Napoli, are two such portents of a change in fortunes.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson breaks silence on Gabriel incident

Alisson Becker is the man in goal once again behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

It’s possible that Jurgen Klopp has switched back to a 4-2-3-1 and has selected a midfield two consisting of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho. On a positive note, skipper Jordan Henderson is back in the matchday squad following a brief hiatus.

Up top, Darwin Nunez may lead the line ahead of a supporting three of Harvey Elliott, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI Jurgen Klopp has selected for our upcoming clash with Tottenham, Reds? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/DZovYhUSqo — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 6, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!