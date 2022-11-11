Klopp makes Gary Neville look silly with Trent Alexander-Arnold truth

Jurgen Klopp came up with the perfect response to Gary Neville’s criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold, bringing up the Englishman’s impressive medal haul.

The German’s comments were relayed on Twitter by The Athletic’s James Pearce ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Klopp: "I heard Gary Neville said something (about Trent). But he's now 24 and won quite a few finals, important games where you have to defend against world class players. He was always there, defending well. I don't know why we have this discussion." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 11, 2022

The former Manchester United fullback expressed his concern that the No.66 could be a huge liability for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

“In a World Cup, I think he’s giving away a penalty [for his challenge on Sessegnon],” the Monday Night Football host told Sky Sports. “I don’t think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game. Which means, will he then take him? If he’s got four brilliant right-backs, will he go?”

It’s a rather bizarre statement to make given the fact that no mention was given to Eric Dier for his disastrous error that most certainly cost Spurs a share of the spoils at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Overlooking that, it boggles the mind to really comprehend the extent of the criticism coming Trent’s way with many commentators seemingly jumping on the bandwagon due to its ease of access.

The 24-year-old does need to work on his defensive game, but suggestions that he’s a poor defender and a potentially costly presence in the England squad are arguably well wide of the mark and ignore what he brings to the table.

