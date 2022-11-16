What FSG have told Klopp about next two transfer windows amid LFC sale talks

There had been some concerns amongst Liverpool supporters that, given the media speculation around the possible sale or search for investment for the club, Jurgen Klopp may be hamstrung when it comes to the next few transfer windows.

However, this has been debunked by Ben Jacobs: ‘Jurgen Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of timescale, that the next two transfer windows won’t be affected by the process. It’s business as usual on the recruitment and planning side’.

This comes in a long thread of Tweets from the journalist, who has provided some further insight into the current state of the club given the speculation around our ownership.

This will surely be a huge reassurance for the German who will be targeting the next couple of windows as key ones to revamp his squad and also create a second generation team at Anfield, since his takeover in 2015.

The midfield seems to be a key area that the boss wants to target and so we can still expect him to now be able to do so.

There will be a huge team around our manager that will aid his squad by suggesting players that could strengthen us further in the coming months and for their work to be ignored or wasted, would be a huge waste of resources.

It’s perhaps then no surprise that we see this message of ‘business as usual’ but still one that will ease some worries that would have been present by supporters.

You can view the update on Klopp’s transfer allowances via @JacobsBen on Twitter:

