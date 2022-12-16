Di Marzio tells LFC World Cup gem would be perfect for Klopp – not Bellingham or Fernandez

Liverpool have been told that Cody Gakpo would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp after his stellar performances on the international stage.

This comes courtesy of Di Marzio’s interview with Soccer News amid interest from the Reds’ Premier League rivals Manchester United.

“At Manchester United or Liverpool. He fits perfectly with Klopp’s playing style at Liverpool. But perhaps even better at Manchester United, now that they no longer have access to Cristiano Ronaldo,” the reporter said.

“There is room for a player like him and for Gakpo now is the right time to move to the Premier League.

“Only Premier League clubs can afford him, because PSV asks a lot of money for him. So I think it will be a battle between Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Maybe in January, but I don’t think so. I expect that we will be dealing with a ‘different’ market in January. It will probably be the summer, but it is quite possible that Manchester United are already starting negotiations, because they have to replace Ronaldo.”

The Merseysiders aren’t thought to be in the market for a new forward in the winter window – a reality the journalist’s update on the matter reflects – though, dependent on how Bobby Firmino’s contract situation is resolved, that situation could quickly change.

As things stand, the Red Devils are in greater need of replenishing their forward line whilst we’re set to invest heavily in the middle of the park with three midfielders potentially set to depart in 2023.

Beyond that, there’s a clear need for young legs given the age profiles of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho – our current accepted starting midfield three.

Hopefully we’ll have the funds to be in the mix for a player of Gakpo’s calibre in the summer, though there’s no question fans would prefer to see the duo of Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham in the famous red shirt of Liverpool if handed the opportunity.

