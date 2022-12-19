Amrabat ‘most likely’ for January but Fernandez and Bellingham ‘not on the cards’ – Bailey

Liverpool supporters seem very keen to add further strength to our midfield options and many of these fans would like a player to join in January but of Sofyan Amrabat, Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham – it looks like we could only sign one this winter.

Speaking with TEAMtalk, transfer expert Graeme Bailey said: “Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham are very much on Liverpool’s radar. But a January deal is not on the cards for either of them. Work on both of those is likely to continue – but nothing is decided yet.

“The most likely option for January at this point looks like being Sofyan Amrabat. Fiorentina have said they are not looking to sell. But that is not what his agents are saying as they are making it clear they believe something is achievable.

The Borussia Dortmund teenager appears to be the overwhelming favourite player of our supporters but it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion that we can sign him, so it would be short-sighted of the club to put all of their eggs in his basket.

If we want to sign a player in January then the Moroccan World Cup star could be a cheap option that, even if it doesn’t work out long-term, could be someone ready to fit into our way of playing straight away.

With the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner all possibly leaving at the end of the season, then signing the Fiorentina man could help bridge the gap of having a completely new set of players in the next campaign.

The final decision is likely to be Jurgen Klopp’s and so we will have to wait and see how desperate he thinks we are for a new option in the middle of the pitch.

