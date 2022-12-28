Details of Bellingham’s private chat with entourage has revealed his next club – GOAL

Liverpool are now reportedly set to miss out on their top midfield transfer target in Jude Bellingham as the player’s head has been turned by the prospect of a move to the Spanish capital.

This update comes courtesy of James Hunsley at GOAL with the reporter stating that the Englishman has already informed his entourage of a desire to switch to the incumbent Champions League holders Real Madrid in the summer.

The former Birmingham City starlet is expected to attract a fee in excess of £100m after another astonishing campaign for club and country.

It’s our understanding here at EOTK that Bellingham HAS YET to inform Borussia Dortmund of his next destination amid ongoing links to Los Blancos, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

For now, league rivals Manchester United – already stung by us with our apparently successful pursuit of Cody Gakpo – appear to be firmly out of the race, with Bellingham’s future yet to be decided.

There is confidence on our end that we can not only supply the fee required but also convince the player of the benefits of a transfer to the red half of Merseyside over our domestic and European competitors.

