What the Kop brutally shouted at Wout Faes at start of the second-half

Wout Faes cut a forlorn figure as he departed the Anfield turf having played a critical role in the first-half proceedings, albeit not in the manner Brendan Rodgers might have hoped.

The Belgian found himself firmly on the side of misfortune with two own goals to overturn his side’s early lead, which lead to the Kop exercising its world-class sense of humour with shouts of ‘shoot’, as was reported in a tweet from Neil Jones.

The Merseysiders were on course (at the time of writing) for all three points at L4, which would see the club close the gap to the top four spots by two points.

One has to sympathise with the Foxes star, of course, given the rarity of such an event (Jonathan Walters was the last man to register two own goals in an English top-flight game).

We can’t assume the tie has been wrapped up of course, judging by how open we looked in the opening half of action – something Jurgen Klopp will be very keen to correct after the tie in question.

