‘Not a chance’ – Jose Enrique predicts Liverpool won’t secure Champions League football this season

Liverpool’s goalless draw with Chelsea did bring them an admittedly small step closer to the top four spots with the gap now nine points between the Reds in eighth and Newcastle in fourth.

That being said, there were some worrying signs that Jurgen Klopp will be keen to address on the training ground if his side are to avoid Jose Enrique’s prediction on Twitter regarding their chances of securing premier European football for the next campaign.

Not a chance we make top 4 reds. Is sad to say this but is the truth — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) January 21, 2023

With 19 games to go in the English top-flight, the concerns are certainly valid, though it would arguably be doing this side a disservice to claim they were totally incapable of putting together the kind of run necessary to climb back up the table.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea was their most important yet… no, seriously! – Opinion

READ MORE: What Trent did on LFC bench right after Chelsea offside goal speaks volumes

The largely positive form of Manchester United and Eddie Howe’s men will make that a challenge, of course, though the eventual return of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota could tip the scales in our favour even without fresh reinforcements in the middle of the park.

With the midfield starting to look more reliable with the likes of Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic inserted, the availability of Virgil van Dijk too in the backline to restore some confidence in what is a nervy department for Liverpool – in addition to the avoidance of further injuries – could be all we need to inspire a return to familiar territory.

The season’s not yet over in our eyes.

#Ep68 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Redmen TV’s Paul Machin on Qatar takeover rumours, the midfield conundrum… and more