(Video) Fernando Torres ruins Chelsea in ‘This or That?’ TikTok challenge

Fernando Torres was once the talk of the town at Liverpool; a beloved Reds striker whose career at Anfield ended on a sour note when Chelsea came calling in 2011.

After years of speculation around the Spaniard’s time in the English capital, he made his thoughts on his old clubs extremely clear in one challenge that reached Twitter.

Choosing between Anfield and Stamford Bridge, Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho, and Gerrard and Lampard, the 38-year-old went for the former on all counts, further entrenching the idea in some fans’ minds that our old player may have had some regrets trading outfits in England.

