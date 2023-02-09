Liverpool legend could now replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager as three-man shortlist identified

Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds United on Monday with the Elland Road outfit just a point outside the Premier League drop zone and Steven Gerrard is now being considered as the American’s replacement.

This update comes courtesy of Tutto Mercato Web’s Marco Conterio who claims that the Scouser is joined by West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in being considered for the vacant position.

The Liverpool legend has been out of work since October when he was sacked as Aston Villa manager after a poor start to the campaign with the Midlands outfit.

READ MORE: PL striker explains why Jurgen Klopp’s job should never be under threat at Liverpool

His managerial career did get off to a flyer in Scotland, however, with the former England International guiding Glasgow Rangers to their first Premiership title in ten years and helping to end Celtic’s period of supremacy which saw them win the league nine years in a row.

Remaining in the top flight will be the priority for Leeds United this season after Marsch helped them avoid relegation back to the Championship on the final day of the previous campaign.

It’s now unlikely that Corberan will swap The Hawthorns for Elland Road after he signed a new deal with the Baggies until 2027 on Tuesday while Postecoglou is enjoying another successful campaign at Celtic with the Parkhead outfit currently sat nine points clear at the top of the table.

It would no doubt be a risk for the Whites to appoint our former No. 8 as their head coach but this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Check Conterio’s tweet out below via his official Twitter page:

📢 ⚪ Il #LUFC esonera 🇺🇸 Jesse Marsch. Il club di Radrizzani subito al lavoro per l'erede: il ds Victor Orta è un grande estimatore di Carlos Corberan 🇪🇸 del #WBA 👀 Tra i nomi anche Steven Gerrard e Ante Postecoglu ma Corberan è il primo nome per il #Leeds@TuttoMercatoWeb pic.twitter.com/pT9YCpOjAo — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) February 6, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?