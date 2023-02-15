(Video) Darwin Nunez unleashes filthy skill to get past Coady and Coleman in Merseyside derby

Darwin Nunez hasn’t been rewarded with the goals and assists that his performances and efforts have deserved yet this season but he once again showed the obvious talents he has, during the Merseyside derby.

Playing from the left-wing, our No.27 got on the end of a pass from Andy Robertson and was soon faced by an onrushing Seamus Coleman and Conor Coady.

READ MORE: (Video) Bajcetic on ‘crazy’ change in his life that has happened in one year

With his back turned to the pair, the Uruguayan managed to pull off an outrageous piece of skill to Cruyff turn in between the Everton defenders and run towards goal.

The noise from the crowd showed how much the fans appreciated it, with the bond between player and supporters growing stronger with each game he plays for the Reds.

You can view the Nunez skill (from 8:40) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?