Ian Wright explains why he’s ‘desperate’ to see 23-year-old Liverpool star succeed

Although Darwin Nunez has not found the back of his net in any of his last four outings, Ian Wright believes that the Uruguayan is ‘playing sensationally’ for Liverpool at the moment and has admitted that he’s ‘desperate’ for the 23-year-old to find the back of the net again soon.

The former Benfica forward, whose last goal came at the beginning of January during our FA Cup draw with Wolves, registered a quality assist for the Reds on Monday night as they defeated Everton 2-0 at Anfield.

“I feel it is going to happen for him as he is playing sensationally,” Wright told Wright’s House Podcast (as quoted by Caught Offside). “The goal he set up for Salah [against Everton] and his all-round energetic pace and output, he is doing everything except scoring.⁣

“I can’t put my finger on why someone with such good technical ability, it’s not even a case of needing to slow down before he shoots, it just doesn’t seem like it is going to go in for him at the moment.⁣

“I am desperate for him to score. He is trying to shoot from angles that are not good angles. Darwin Nunez’s touches at that pace are phenomenal, that’s why I am desperate for it to click. When it clicks, I think he will cause an unbelievable amount of problems.⁣⁣”

Although he’s yet to regularly show the composure required in front of goal, the forward stills wreaks havoc for opposition defenders and we believe it’s only a matter of time before we see our No. 27 firing on all cylinders.

It must be remembered that this is only Nunez’s third full season playing top-flight football in Europe and he’s still adjusting to life in a new country all while learning how to speak English.

He’s received a huge amount of criticism since arriving on Merseyside but let’s hope he can silence his doubters once again on Saturday with a strong showing against Newcastle.

