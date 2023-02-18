(Video) Nick Pope sent off for unbelievable handball outside the box to stop Salah

Newcastle United’s fanbase will have been left absolutely baffled by the actions of their first-choice ‘keeper after Nick Pope was spotted handling the ball well outside the 18-yard-box.

The shotstopper raced out to stop Mo Salah and inexplicably reached for the ball as he lay prone on the turf.

It’s a decision that will leave the Magpies without their star goalkeeper for the Carabao Cup final with the Reds having been 2-0 up at the time of writing courtesy of goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

