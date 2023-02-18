(Video) Nick Pope sent off for unbelievable handball outside the box to stop Salah

Match Highlights News
Posted by

Newcastle United’s fanbase will have been left absolutely baffled by the actions of their first-choice ‘keeper after Nick Pope was spotted handling the ball well outside the 18-yard-box.

The shotstopper raced out to stop Mo Salah and inexplicably reached for the ball as he lay prone on the turf.

It’s a decision that will leave the Magpies without their star goalkeeper for the Carabao Cup final with the Reds having been 2-0 up at the time of writing courtesy of goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

More Stories Mo Salah Nick Pope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *