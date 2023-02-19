(Video) Liverpool supporters will love Nunez’s reaction to hearing fans chant his name

Darwin Nunez netted his 11th goal of the season yesterday as Liverpool defeated Newcastle 2-0 at St. James’ Park and you could see how much it meant to the Uruguayan as he celebrated passionately following the goal.

Reds fans will also love how he reacted to hearing the 3,000 travelling supporters chant his name following his superb strike that had us in front after just 10 minutes.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Rafa Benitez’s hilarious attempt at Sky Sports ‘magic trick’\

Our No. 27’s finishing ability has been questioned since he joined the club from Benfica in the summer but his passion and work rate is something that’s never in doubt.

He did appear to pick up a shoulder injury towards the end of the clash in the north east but let’s hope he recovers in time to face Real Madrid on Tuesday night at Anfield.

Check Nunez’s reaction to the Liverpool supporters chanting his name below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

Darwin’s face when he hears our end chant his name 🤗 pic.twitter.com/FUCKqImx4a — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 19, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?