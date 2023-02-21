Alan Shearer highlights ‘vital’ Liverpool boost ahead of Real Madrid game

Alan Shearer has highlighted the importance of Darwin Nunez’s availability ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash between European titans Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan international’s fitness was in doubt after sustaining a shoulder concern in the 2-0 win over Newcastle, though it appears the forward has gotten over the issue for at least the most part.

“With the goal Darwin Nunez had at the weekend [against Newcastle] he will be full of confidence,” the former England international told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “When you are scoring, you need to stay in your rhythm. So it was vital for Liverpool that he was fit for tonight.”

Having played a pivotal role in the Merseyside derby on top of getting on the scoresheet at St. James’ Park, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the threat level of our forward line is dependent on the 23-year-old’s availability.

That situation may change significantly, of course, if Mo Salah fully rediscovers his old world-beating form, though the initial signs on offer from our current front-three would suggest that they’re more than finding their feet as a collective unit as well as individuals.

Cody Gakpo’s development perhaps offers the most intriguing insight into how Jurgen Klopp envisions his forward line playing in future with the Dutchman capable of dropping deep to receive the ball and play a part in the build-up or cut inside from the left to directly contribute to goals.

We’ll be hoping to see a much stronger start from us at Anfield compared to our trip to Newcastle at the weekend, though it’s encouraging to know that our attackers can bail us out when the need arises.

