Reliable journalist drops ‘breaking’ Jude Bellingham transfer update after Liverpool humbled

Jude Bellingham will have no doubt been watching yesterday’s Champions League mismatch between Liverpool and Real Madrid amid reported interest from both outfits in the talented Englishman.

Still, the verdict remains that it’s far too early to be declaring which direction the former Birmingham City prospect will favour ahead of the summer. Especially so after reliable journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft declared on Twitter that Dortmund are yet to receive any offers for their star prodigy.

«Breaking» Jude Bellingham Dortmund have not received any offer for the player — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 22, 2023

The Merseysiders will reportedly receive some backing in the summer window, principal owner John Henry has confirmed, despite FSG backtracking on plans to sell the club.

Whether the 19-year-old is still of the mind to join a side in clear decline, however, is another matter entirely.

It’s worth highlighting, small sample size as it is, that some serious promise was shown in a 20-minute period in the first-half in which our newest inductees to the squad shone.

The emergence of Stefan Bajcetic too highlights that the middle of the park is still very salvageable provided we bring in genuine quality in the summer.

We’ll need to pitch the long-term project rather than instant success, the latter of which will be Madrid’s line of approach, but that may suit Bellingham and his family more in light of the importance he places on personal development.

