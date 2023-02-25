(Video) Merson calls out ‘legless’ Liverpool midfield after Modric embarrassment

Liverpool supporters may still be reeling from the crushing defeat and performance at the hands of Real Madrid, something that Paul Merson was quick to criticise the midfield about once again.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man said: “They can’t do it at the moment. They haven’t got the legs in midfield. They’re legless. How old is [Luka] Modric, 37? He went though it like a knife through butter. It shouldn’t happen.”

READ MORE: (Image) Arthur makes long-awaited return from thigh injury as he and Doak star in huge win

It’s not something we want to be hearing and will add further fuel to the fire that we need to be strengthening the midfield this summer, something many expect us now to do.

However, and before this happens, Jurgen Klopp needs to find a short-term way to make the team click before the end of the campaign and try to finish the season as strongly as possible.

You can watch Merson’s comments via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “They can’t do it at the moment. They haven’t got the legs in midfield. They’re legless. How old is [Luka] Modrić, 37? He went though it like a knife through butter. It shouldn’t happen.” Paul Merson says Liverpool need to change it up. 💭 pic.twitter.com/JA4U7CNelL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 25, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?