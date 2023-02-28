(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s five-man injury update ahead of hosting Wolves in the Premier League

Liverpool have had a strange season on the pitch but our performances certainly haven’t been helped by the number of injuries off it and Jurgen Klopp provided a five-man fitness update, as he faced the media before our game with Wolves.

The 55-year-old said: “Thiago is in rehab, Luis [Diaz] I watched half an hour of rehab session on the pitch, doing shooting, moving, really good but not in team training yet. Joe Gomez is out. Ibou [Konate] trained yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well.

“Now we will have to see how he [will do], especially Ibou who has had no issues since he’s been injured, we just wanted to give him more training time before we include him again, should be now fine.

READ MORE: Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign 24-year-old midfielder ahead of ‘major overhaul’ this summer

“Darwin we have to see, it’s his shoulder. It looked absolutely okay yesterday, but some other people will tell me how he reacted to yesterday”.

Overall, it’s not too positive of an update as it seems only Ibou Konate is close to being in the team at Anfield but we may well see Darwin Nunez too – if he reacted well to training.

Whatever team the boss puts out, we will need to secure all three points and we should have enough firepower to do so – with or without these five men.

You can watch Klopp’s update via @footballdaily on Twitter:

❌ Thiago Alcântara

❌ Luis Díaz

❌ Joe Gomez

✅ Ibrahima Konaté

⏳ Darwin Núñez Jürgen Klopp gives a team news update ahead of his Liverpool sides fixture with Wolves. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/5ZBkzKXtGf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?