Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign 24-year-old midfielder ahead of ‘major overhaul’ this summer

Liverpool supporters are fully expecting that this summer will see the club make several incoming and outgoing transfers and it appears that we are now in ‘pole position’ to land one Premier League star.

As reported by the Daily Mirror: ‘Liverpool are very keen on England star Mount as Jurgen Klopp plans a major overhaul of his playing squad at Anfield this summer.

‘Mount, 24, will have no shortage of suitors but Liverpool appear to be in pole position and, even though Chelsea have not given up on keeping him, they may struggle to match the wages being offered elsewhere’.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah has already answered Liverpool exit question amid agent claim

With 32 appearances this season, Mason Mount has recorded three goals and six assists for Chelsea who have really been struggling under Graham Potter of late and the midfielder has lost his place in the starting line-up.

The 24-year-old has been repeatedly selected by pretty much every manager he has played under for both club and country though and this is always a good sign as to how respected a player is by his peers.

Operating mainly as an attacking midfielder, it does seem a little away from the traditional No.8 we seemingly need to be brought into our side and so it would be interesting to see where Jurgen Klopp may deploy the England international – if he is indeed brought to Anfield.

If we were to complete a transfer in the summer, then the former Derby County loanee would only have a year left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge and so we could expect to tie up a deal for a quite competitive fee.

As several transfers are expected by us, his current club have an excess of players, we could get the deal quite cheap and the player would surely be interested in a move – this looks like something that could occur after the close of this campaign.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?