(Video) ‘I heard’ – German journalist reveals new name ‘on the list’ for Liverpool as possible summer transfer – report

Liverpool are expected to have a very busy summer and this will probably mean a long summer too, as we are linked with countless players and a new man has now been added to this list.

Speaking with Redmen TV, German reporter Patrick Berger said: “I heard that he’s one of the players on the list for FC Liverpool. They want to rebuild a new team right now and they have some players, for example one is Daichi Kamada, I believe he’s also on the list”.

Daichi Kamada is probably not a name known by all of our supporters but he has recorded 31 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, with 13 goals and five assists whilst operating from central midfield, attacking midfield and off the left wing.

This versatility may be something that could attract Jurgen Klopp to make a move and seeing as his contract ends this summer, it would also be a deal that could be completed with relative ease.

You can watch Berger’s comments on Kamada via @TheRedmenTV on Twitter:

Liverpool eye Japanese star…? 👀🇯🇵 "He is also on the list." 📜@berger_pj discussing interest from Borussia Dortmund and #LFC in soon-to-be free agent & Eintracht Frankfurt ace Daichi Kamada 🧐 Full interview available now on The Redmen TV YouTube 📺 https://t.co/Lp11eh3tFY pic.twitter.com/Mqz9g2GpkD — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 28, 2023

