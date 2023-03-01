Klopp on the desire for ‘bringing people some enjoyment’ and the hunt for Champions League football

Jurgen Klopp will be as aware as anyone else that Liverpool need to be in a stronger position if we want to secure Champions League football for next season but he has stressed the importance of making the supporters happy.

Speaking with the club’s website, the boss said: ‘We want to qualify for the Champions League, which is a tough task as well, but it’s always the target and was in all seasons. And that’s, of course, what we’re going for.

‘But the most important thing we’re going for is winning football games, bringing people some enjoyment when they’re coming to Anfield or following us wherever we go’.

It’s fair to say that some of the performances this season have not brought much enjoyment for anyone but it’s always been at the heart of what the German wants to do, to entertain his people in the stands.

However, there will be a point when results need to be prioritised over performances if we want to reach the top four and that has been a little of what was seen in our past three league games.

We’re not quite at the heavy metal football stage when we saw plenty of goals for both teams in every match we played but when we did start winning more trophies, it was clear that a more pragmatic way helped us make the winning step.

Now, we’re having to cope with some stale matches and don’t really have the results to allow for that but everyone will accept that this is a season with a drop off from where we usually are.

There’s no doubt that there’s full support for our manager and we will stick by the 55-year-old, as he tries his best to repay the support with exciting performances and points on the table.

