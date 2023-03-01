(Video) Liverpool remain in ‘pole position, the frontrunners’ for Bellingham who finds Anfield move ‘very, very interesting’ – report

Liverpool fans have heard countless times about the links between Jude Bellingham and our club and there have now been yet more reports stating that we are in a strong position to sign the midfielder.

Speaking with Redmen TV, German reporter Patrick Berger said: “Liverpool is still in pole position, the frontrunners, they are the main target also for Jude… Liverpool is very, very interesting for him”.

The 19-year-old would be a huge signing for the Reds and the more we hear stories from senior journalists like the chief reporter from SPORT1, the more we can afford to get ourselves excited.

When the prospect of a challenge is something that excites the Borussia Dortmund man, we can probably expect that this will be on offer for any new arrival this summer but also with the hope of returning us to the glory we have become accustomed to seeing.

