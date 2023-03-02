(Video) Ben Doak ends up with busted lip following messy brawl between Liverpool and Porto players

Liverpool’s U19s defeated Porto on penalties last night to progress through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League but the game was marred by unsavoury scenes following the shootout as a mass brawl broke out between the two squads.

Talented Reds youngster Ben Doak appeared to have his lip popped during the chaotic scenes which saw punches thrown.

The tie had initially finished in a 1-1 draw and although the young Scotsman missed the first spot kick of the shootout, Luis Diaz’s brother, Jesus, who was featuring for the Portuguese side then missed from 12-yards as did his teammate Umaro Cande which ensured victory for Barry Lewtas’ side at the AXA Training Centre.

READ MORE: Julen Lopetegui’s honest Liverpool admission comes at perfect time ahead of Man Utd visit

As the young Liverpools stars celebrated the result, it appears that their Porto counterparts took exception to the scenes which resulted in huge kick off.

Louie Koumas was sent off along with two Porto players following the incident.

Although we’re delighted for lads to see them progress through to the next round where they’ll face Sporting Lisbon, these are scenes that you don’t want to see!

Check the madness below via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter: