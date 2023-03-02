(Video) “The numbers are…” – Sky Sports pundit wowed by ‘staggering’ fact about Liverpool star

Mo Salah’s goal last night took his tally for the season to 20, a milestone that he’s now reached in each of his six campaigns for the Reds.

With 176 in total for the club, he ranks seventh in the Merseysiders’ all-time goalscoring list (as per lfchistory.net), and he’s also found himself in exalted company elsewhere.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Kevin Campbell was in awe of Salah’s goalscoring feats for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which place him among the top five scorers in Europe’s five main leagues since the 2017/18 season, the Egyptian’s first at Anfield.

The former Everton striker described the 30-year-old’s “numbers” for Liverpool as “staggering”, and the Reds superstar’s consistency throughout his time at the club makes that fair praise.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily: