(Video) Robertson has Liverpool squad falling over laughing during training ground drill

Ahead of Liverpool’s huge clash with Manchester United on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s squad appear to be in great spirits with Andy Robertson having the majority of his teammates in fits of laughter during training earlier today.

Despite being a full-back, the Scotsman was taking part in what appeared to be a shooting drill while his teammates watched on in support.

After firing his first effort perfectly into the bottom right corner of the strike, our No. 26 then dragged his second attempt well wide which Naby Keita and Arthur Melo clearly found funny as they dropped to the ground struggling to contain their laughter.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo were amongst the other of Klopp’s stars that enjoyed Robertson’s antics and it’s great to see the lads in good spirits ahead of Sunday’s clash.

We do hope, however, that they’re getting some work done on the training ground as well!

Check the hilarious video below via @LFC on Twitter:

