(Video) Robertson’s turf-slapping joy at huge block against Manchester United

Andy Robertson, much like the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s seven-goal heroes, had a brilliant game against Manchester United and one moment in the first-half perfectly summed up his passion and performance.

The captain of Scotland had to track back into the box as Bruno Fernandes found some time to stop moaning and lay the ball off to the Anfield sign-touching Wout Weghorst.

The big Dutch forward attempted an effort at goal but our No.26 was on him like a rash and made a huge block, something which he clearly enjoyed.

There was a huge slap of the floor by our left-back and a visible roar, as he celebrated the incerception like a last-minute winner.

You can watch Robertson’s show of huge passion (from 2:57) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

