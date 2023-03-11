Remarkable relegation zone and Champions League stat under Jurgen Klopp shared online

Liverpool supporters will be fully aware that we have managed to defeat the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United this season but also failed to beat any of the the newly promoted sides away from home and now a new and alarming statistic has been shared online.

As reported by Michael Reid on Twitter: ‘A reminder that under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have lost more Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (12) than teams starting the day in the Champions League places (10)’.

It’s hard to know whether we should be impressed by these numbers or worried, as you always need to beat the sides around you but certainly don’t want to be losing games to those languishing at the bottom of the table.

In the past seven years, Jurgen Klopp has always had a team that was competing at the top of the Premier League but these numbers show that we should perhaps be more concerned when we travel to face those who are fighting for survival.

You don’t want to lose to any team and it’s always a blow when we do so but in all 12 of these historic defeats, we would have been the favourties and so it’s a shame that we haven’t been able to show our dominance.

There’s certainly no doubts of our manager’s tactics in these fixtures but this fact is quite hard to believe, as much as it’s something that is hard to decipher whether it is good news or not.

