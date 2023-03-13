(Video) John Barnes labels Gary Lineker row a ‘distraction’ and shares thoughts on MOTD debate

Liverpool supporters were perhaps the happiest set of fans to see that Match of the Day was not produced to its normal standards this weekend, following a poor result with Bournemouth, but John Barnes has spoken out on the debate surrounding Gary Lineker.

Speaking on Sky News about his former England teammate, the 59-year-old said that the whole media storm around at the moment “should not be about Gary Lineker” and thinks that this entire incident is just a “distraction from the cost of living crisis” and other issues.

Our club ambassador is never afraid of sharing his opinions on world issues and it’s not surprising to see him speak out once again, as he attempts to defend his mate and criticise both the government and the BBC.

This argument around the former Leicester City striker won’t calm down until a solution is found but for now, there’s a lot less conversation around the immigration topic that started this debacle – than there is about a football highlight show not being aired correctly.

You can watch Barnes’ comments on Lineker via Sky News on YouTube:

