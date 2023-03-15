(Video) Darwin Nunez with early chance for Liverpool after Salah bamboozles Rudiger

Darwin Nunez was presented with a chance to give Liverpool an early lead away to Real Madrid but was unable to find a way past Thibaut Courtois.

The Reds kicked off at the Bernabeu needing to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg and had an opportunity to claw back some of the gap inside the first six minutes.

Amid a bright start for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Mo Salah was quickest in getting to a 50-50 ball ahead of Antonio Rudiger, leaving the German defender off-balance.

The Egyptian then played a deft pass to Nunez, who took a touch to get away from Eder Militao before firing at goal, only for Courtois to get his body behind the Uruguayan’s shot.

An early goal would’ve been just the tonic for Liverpool, but that chance is something to build upon.

You can watch the Nunez chance below from beinSPORT’s coverage (via @Micc1o on Twitter):