(Video) Ex-Red ‘can’t see’ a Liverpool victory over Arsenal because of midfield disparity between sides

Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to play out an Easter Sunday meeting that will have the eyes of most of the world watching on at Anfield but one ex-Red is less than optimistic of a victory for his old club.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol said: “I can’t see how Liverpool can win this game. I don’t see how they keep [Arsenal] out and I just can’t see Liverpool taking care of Arsenal in the midfield of the park in particular”.

Much has been made of our midfield frailties this season already and it has been touted here by our former defender, that this will be a key battle in the match and the ultimate reason we will lose the game.

We all know the power of our home stadium though and with our last game there seeing a 7-0 defeat of Manchester United, don’t count us out just yet.

You can watch Nicol’s comments on Liverpool vs. Arsenal (from 0:29) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

