New report reveals one key factor will decide who Jude Bellingham is playing for next season

Jude Bellingham will be particularly keen to join a ‘prestigious club’ that ‘share his values’ rather than new-money outfits like Chelsea, Manchester City or PSG, it is understood.

This comes courtesy of BILD (via SportBible), with the German outlet making clear that Real Madrid would be the most appealing option out of those still invested in the race for the Englishman’s signature.

It’s worth pointing out that there is the possibility of the former Birmingham City youth prospect extending his stay at the Signal Iduna Park for another season – particularly, one might venture, if he can’t get the ideal move he and his family are hoping for.

Ultimately, it has to borne in mind that the player will have a development plan in mind and that short-term monetary gain will not be favoured over long-term goals.

Hopefully, then, there remains the possibility for us to still get our generational talent in a year’s time (if fan patience can hold out that long after such a spectacularly unsavoury u-turn!), should circumstances be more favourable and a return to top four be engineered next term.

It’s a lot of ifs, buts and maybes – too many as far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned. Yet, that is the hope we must cling to if we are to ever see Bellingham wearing the famous red of Liverpool.

