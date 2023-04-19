Liverpool will sell several men as UCL ace eyed for midfield revamp; just scored v Benfica – Inter Live

Following a disappointing campaign in 2022/23, Liverpool are understood to have only made a handful of players safe – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker (‘and a few others’) were specifically mentioned – from the transfer axe this summer.

Inter Live report that the Merseysiders are prepared to offload stars to help fund a move for one Inter Milan ace in Nicolo Barella – whom Jurgen Klopp is allegedly a fan of.

The 26-year-old has continued to add to his profile this term, registering another key goal for the Nerazzurri in their Champions League quarter-final encounter with Benfica.

Nicolo Barella showing his class for Inter Milan inside the box scoring the first goal of the second leg. pic.twitter.com/gPVT6YBfr0 — Underdog Soccer (@Underdog_Soccer) April 19, 2023

Whether the Italian giants would be prepared to sanction the midfielder’s exit for a price-tag of £52.8m, as has been claimed by the publication, remains to be seen.

The Italian has three years remaining on his contract come the summer and, at the age of 26, is close to his prime in his position, which will surely only add to the challenge of luring him away from Italy.

With the Jude Bellingham pursuit abandoned, of course, we do have more money to split between multiple targets, which could grant our recruitment tema the flexibility it needs to land such a prestigious talent.

