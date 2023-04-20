Liverpool in contact with agents of 20 y/o with £88m release clause; he’s ready to move – report

Liverpool are believed to have remained in contact with the agents of Yunus Musah over a possible move to Anfield.

According to 90min, the Reds have kept in touch over a potential swoop for the American midfielder, as have Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has a release clause of €100m (£88.2m) and is reportedly ready to move on from Valencia, who are in the relegation zone in LaLiga and struggling financially.

Musah was a core figure in the USA team which reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup, playing the full 90 minutes in their 0-0 draw against England, and has racked up 100 games for his current club (Transfermarkt).

He was actually in Arsenal’s academy as a teenager but left for Spain without making a senior appearance in north London.

Primarily a central midfielder, he can also play in a number 6 or 10 role, as well as on either flank (Transfermarkt), so he’d offer tremendous versatility to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, he’d be unlikely to solve one glaring issue in the current Liverpool squad, namely a lack of goals from the middle of the park. Musah has netted just five times in his century of appearances for Valencia (Transfermarkt), the same tally as Harvey Elliott in less than half as many games this season.

If the Reds believe they could take advantage of the LaLiga club’s struggles to negotiate down the aforementioned asking price, they might deem the American to be worth pursuing.

However, he could find himself well down the priority list amid more abundant links with the likes of Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolo Barella and Alexis Mac Allister.

