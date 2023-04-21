(Video) “I didn’t see that” – Klopp’s rebukes Leeds criticism; defends what his team did

Liverpool enjoyed a huge 6-1 victory over Leeds United but Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy with the way that his side’s performance was reported, something which he was quick to bring up in his press conference.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Nottingham Forest, the German said: “I know a lot of people probably thought Leeds was not really up to it, stuff like this, but I was sad as well that I got asked a question after the game how it’s possible to play the two halves [that] were that different.

“I didn’t see that, to be honest. I know it was not as spectacular in the first half but it was preparing, it was calm, it was convinced and convincing. It was good”.

Although the rampant Reds were certainly better in terms of goal scoring in the second-half, the boss was clearly rather similarly impressed with the performance level in both halves.

There’s enough evidence to say that the first 20 minutes had shades of our Stamford Bridge performance, passing the ball around but not looking like we really have a cutting edge, but this ‘calm’ performance is probably what gave us a foothold to go on and dominate the match.

