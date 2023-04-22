(Photo) Liverpool’s fresh Anfield revamp photo shows outstanding progress of Annie Rd stand redevelopment

The idea of adding several more thousand screaming Liverpool fans to Anfield could bring tears to our eyes.

As the Anfield Road End redevelopment steadily approaches completion, it’s a reality we’ll have to contend with – much to the joy of supporters and the team alike no doubt – or rather, one our opponents will have to steel themselves against for the 2023/24 campaign.

We certainly can’t wait to hear the decibel levels go up a notch next term in what will hopefully be a more enjoyable season on the pitch.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LFC: