(Video) Liverpool fans will be creasing at what Klopp forgot in interview

It’s been a long season for Liverpool and it’s clear that is taking its toll on Jurgen Klopp, with the German having a rather comical exchange during his post-match chat on BT Sport.

The 55-year-old said: “Now we have three days, I don’t know, what day is it today? Sunday?”, before being quickly corrected that it was in fact Wednesday!

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool man lauds ‘outstanding’ display from 24-year-old Scouser after West Ham win

A huge smile came across the face of our boss and he was happy to laugh off his error live on air, another reason to love the man!

It doesn’t matter if he knows what day it is, as long as our gaffer knows how to get three points and he’s doing that very well at the moment.

You can watch Klopp’s confusion (from 4:18) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"The stuff we played was absolutely incredible." Jürgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool's performance against West Ham 👏 pic.twitter.com/aABiixZP72 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions